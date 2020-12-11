Oculus Rift S VR Headset falls to new all-time low at $299 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Oculus Rift S Virtual Reality Headset for $299 shipped. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. This is still one of the first notable price cuts, as well. If you’ve been looking to dive into virtual reality gaming, Oculus Rift S provides a more entry-level price tag compared to the competition that’s even more affordable now. It packs a 2560 x 1440 resolution alongside built-in tracking features so you don’t need any external sensors. A pair of controllers complete the package to pair with your PC for even more immersive gameplay. Over 9,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon.

If you don’t already own a PC capable of getting your VR game on, going with the Oculus Quest 2 might be a better option for the same $299 price tag. This entirely standalone VR headset delivers a similar form-factor to the lead deal, and pairs with two of the brand’s wireless controllers for playing Beat Saber and more.

Oculus Rift S VR Headset features:

Blast, slash and soar your way through the top library in VR gaming. Oculus Rift S lets you play hundreds of games and exclusives already available in the Oculus store, with so much more to come. Stare down the competition with next-generation lenses and a sharper display. Improved optics deliver bright, vivid colors and reduced “screen-door” effect.

