FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oculus Rift S VR Headset falls to new all-time low at $299 (Save $100)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsOculus
Reg. $399 $299

Amazon is currently offering the Oculus Rift S Virtual Reality Headset for $299 shipped. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. This is still one of the first notable price cuts, as well. If you’ve been looking to dive into virtual reality gaming, Oculus Rift S provides a more entry-level price tag compared to the competition that’s even more affordable now. It packs a 2560 x 1440 resolution alongside built-in tracking features so you don’t need any external sensors. A pair of controllers complete the package to pair with your PC for even more immersive gameplay. Over 9,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon.

If you don’t already own a PC capable of getting your VR game on, going with the Oculus Quest 2 might be a better option for the same $299 price tag. This entirely standalone VR headset delivers a similar form-factor to the lead deal, and pairs with two of the brand’s wireless controllers for playing Beat Saber and more.

For some more traditional ways to upgrade your battlestation, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. We’re currently still tracking a new all-time low on Razer’s Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor at $100 off, as well as a collection of the brand’s other gaming accessories from $30. But then be sure to check out SCUF’s new fully customizable gaming headset that just launched earlier in the week.

Oculus Rift S VR Headset features:

Blast, slash and soar your way through the top library in VR gaming. Oculus Rift S lets you play hundreds of games and exclusives already available in the Oculus store, with so much more to come. Stare down the competition with next-generation lenses and a sharper display. Improved optics deliver bright, vivid colors and reduced “screen-door” effect.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Oculus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist...
Give the gift of My Arcade’s Mini PAC-MAN Cabinet...
ASUS 11-inch Chromebook features a 180-degree display f...
Osmo for iPad and Fire tablet STEM kits are 30% off wit...
Philips headphones start at $32 in today’s Gold B...
Today only, MacBook Pro, Air, and iPads on sale from $3...
AirPods return to Black Friday pricing at $110 shipped ...
Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 works with HealthKit,...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
$130 off

SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset is PS5-ready at a new low of $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $229

Kanto Powered Gaming Speakers upgrade your setup for $170 (Reg. $229)

$170 Learn More
Review

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

Learn More
From $8.50

Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless mouse hits $100, more from $8.50

$100 Learn More
40% off

Calvin Klein offers 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Underwear, t-shirts, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $230

Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist at a new all-time low of $199

$199 Learn More
Up to 75%

Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s hits

$5 Learn More