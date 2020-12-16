FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add four TP-Link Smart Plugs to your home this holiday season for $27 (Reg. $40)

-
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $40 $27

Amazon offers a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $26.99. As a comparison, there’s roughly $40 worth of value here as each plug typically sells for $10 per unit. Today’s deal is right at the historic Amazon all-time low price. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 8,200 Amazon customers.

Ditch the TP-Link branding and save roughly another 30% with these plugs. You’ll still get Alexa and Assistant compatibility but will miss out on the streamlined design featured in the TP-Link option above. Great ratings and an affordable price per unit certainly make these smart plugs worth your attention if cost is at the forefront of your concerns.

On the smart home front, there are plenty of notable deals worth checking out today headlined by the best-selling Wyze Cam at $20. This week’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020 and the second-best offer all-time. You’ll also want to check out the HomeKit-enabled Lutron bundle that’s currently on sale, too.

Kasa Smart Plug Lite by TP-Link features:

  • Voice Control: Works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microSoft cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience
  • Easy Control: Control light duty plug in electronics with loads up to (ie; Lamps, tvs, stereos, etc)
  • Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the Smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button

