Score a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $180 (Save 48%)

B&H offers the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $350, it just dropped to $203 at Amazon with today’s offer the all-time low there by $20 and marking the best we’ve seen to date overall. Motorola One Action delivers a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display alongside 16MP triple sensor camera array, 128GB of storage, and built-in fingerprint reader. This is a great handset to hold you over until the new Samsung handsets debut next year or to finally get a family member onboard the smartphone train. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Now should the included 128GB of storage not be enough, it’s a smart call to use a portion of your savings from the lead deal on Samsung’s best-selling EVO Select Card. Over at Amazon, the 128GB capacity will only run you $16 and doubles the amount of storage built into the Android handset.

If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone, but want some more future-proof features like 5G, Samsung’s Galaxy A71 is worth a look. Right now, it’s marked down to $450, saving you 25% from the going rate and hitting a new all-time low. Then be sure to check out everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best app and game deals for your new handset.

Motorola One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

