FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $180 (Save 48%)

-
AndroidB&HMotorola
Reg. $350 $180

B&H offers the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $350, it just dropped to $203 at Amazon with today’s offer the all-time low there by $20 and marking the best we’ve seen to date overall. Motorola One Action delivers a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display alongside 16MP triple sensor camera array, 128GB of storage, and built-in fingerprint reader. This is a great handset to hold you over until the new Samsung handsets debut next year or to finally get a family member onboard the smartphone train. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Now should the included 128GB of storage not be enough, it’s a smart call to use a portion of your savings from the lead deal on Samsung’s best-selling EVO Select Card. Over at Amazon, the 128GB capacity will only run you $16 and doubles the amount of storage built into the Android handset.

If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone, but want some more future-proof features like 5G, Samsung’s Galaxy A71 is worth a look. Right now, it’s marked down to $450, saving you 25% from the going rate and hitting a new all-time low. Then be sure to check out everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best app and game deals for your new handset.

Motorola One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

B&H

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s latest Mac mini gets discounted with free...
Joby’s GorillaPod 1K with Ball Head drops to new ...
Best Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Ed...
Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at...
Drop as much as $200 from Apple’s latest Retina 5...
Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone re...
FUJIFILM’s INSTAX Mini 7S instant camera drops to...
NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro offers 4K and HDR support, Assista...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $650

Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low of $450

$450 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on TCL’s latest unlocked Android smartphones starting at $200

$200 Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $499

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first cash discount from $459

$459 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
30% off

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167

$167+ Learn More
30% off

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

FREE+ Learn More