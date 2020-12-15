FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Edge Gestures, and more

-
It’s time for today’s best Android game and app deals. We are just a couple days away from the debut of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords on Android, but let’s take a look at this afternoon’s best price drops courtesy of Google Play in the meantime. Today’s collection features titles such as YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Edge Gestures, Popup Widget 3, Power Shortcuts, Mindcell, 9th Dawn II 2 RPG, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are highlighted by Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low. We also have $70 off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup as well as as a series of other timepieces starting from $71 right here. Along with an ongoing offer on Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen model, today we spotted HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at $50 off. And for all of your charging and audio needs, dive into this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. 

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Mario Odyssey, Kirby, Minecraft, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on YoWindow Weather:

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

