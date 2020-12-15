FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low of $450

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Reg. $650 $450

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped. Usually selling for $600, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $45 and matching the all-time low set only once before. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $20. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photos, video, and file space.

While you can still score an all-time low on Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo at $200 off, there are plenty of other hardware deals to be had in our Android guide. Deals on TCL’s latest smartphones are still live from $200 which joins an ongoing offer on Google Pixel 4a 5G at $459. Plus, you can score all of the best Android app and game deals here, too.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20,...
Gift Marshall’s retro speakers and headphones fro...
Best-selling Wyze Cam returns to 2020 Amazon low at $20...
Apple’s Intel Mac mini drops to new all-time low ...
Go with a prev-gen. Echo smart speaker for $50 and deli...
Segway’s Ninebot Max Electric Scooter goes 18.6 M...
Get two Alexa/Assistant-compatible C by GE smart bulbs ...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
33% off

Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
$300 off

Samsung Galaxy smartphones up to $300: Note 10+ $800, more from $450

$450 Learn More
33% off

Motorola’s holiday sale takes up to 33% off latest Android smartphones from $100

$100+ Learn More
Up to $39

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250

From $250 Learn More
70% off

Marmot’s offering up to 70% off jackets, vests, pants, and more from $14

+ 40% off Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Buy 3-day sale discounts iPad Air, official iPhone cases, more

Shop now Learn More