Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at an all-time low of $450

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped. Usually selling for $600, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $45 and matching the all-time low set only once before. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the included 128GB of storage won’t be enough for your photo collection or digital library, a great way to use some of the savings would be picking up Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $20. The Galaxy A71 comes decked out with expandable storage thanks to built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photos, video, and file space.

While you can still score an all-time low on Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo at $200 off, there are plenty of other hardware deals to be had in our Android guide. Deals on TCL’s latest smartphones are still live from $200 which joins an ongoing offer on Google Pixel 4a 5G at $459. Plus, you can score all of the best Android app and game deals here, too.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

