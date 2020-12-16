FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on NVIDIA’s Shield TV Stick with Assistant on sale for $130

$150 $130

Amazon currently offers the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, here you’re locking-in the second-best price at Amazon to date with today’s offer saving you $20 and coming within $1 of the low. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,900 Amazon shoppers.

Get in the Android TV game for less by opting for the TiVo Stream 4K at $39 instead. This offering isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal in terms of performance, but will still deliver 4K HDR playback of popular streaming services alongside much of the same Google Assistant features.

If the more lightweight streaming stick design featured above isn’t going to cut it, don’t forget that NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is also on sale right now. Having dropped to $179 earlier in the week, this is a new all-time low on NVIDIA’s higher-end Android TV streaming experience. We’re also still seeing a handful of Roku’s latest streaming media players on sale from $22, as well.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

