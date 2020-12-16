FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy HomeKit Adaptive Lighting with 3 color Philips Hue bulbs for $100 (26% off)

Reg. $135 $100

Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $99.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $135 for the bundle, with today’s savings amounting to 26% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Perfect for getting into the Philips Hue game for the first time or expanding an existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity. At just $33 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting that just rolled out. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to enjoy the adaptive lighting feature would be picking up two dimmable white Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $30 instead. Here you’re losing out on the color functionality, but will still be able to have the lighting temperature change throughout the day. Not to mention the same hub-less design and HomeKit support noted above.

Then go check out all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide today. Those looking to automate the Christmas tree and other holiday lights can grab four TP-Link Smart Plugs for $27. Or if keeping an eye on package deliveries is on your mind, Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system is now $100 off.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

