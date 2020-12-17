Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 packs a 2-in-1 design at $219 (Save 26%), more

Walmart offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook Spin 311 for $219 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $60, and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 lives up to its name with a 360-degree folding hinge and 11-inch touchscreen display. Alongside 32GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM, you’re looking at 15-hour battery life and a USB-C port that’s supplemented by a USB-A slot. Over 870 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Over at Woot, you can currently save on a pair of certified refurbished HP 14-inch Chromebooks starting at $219.99. Shipping here is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Down from its $300 going rate, the entry-level model here is matching our previous mention on a refurbished unit and is right at the 2020 low. You’re getting a 14-inch form-factor here with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There’s also an upgraded version for $229.99 that packs all of those same specs, but with a touchscreen display. In either case, a 90-day warranty applies alongside a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ditch the 2-in-1 design found on the featured Acer model by going with Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at $179 instead. This offering will score you a larger form-factor, but lacks the more versatile design. We’re also tracking one of the best prices to date on HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at $250, as well.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features:

The stylish Chromebook Spin 311 easily transforms into anything you need it to be, thanks to its flexible 360° hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet-style device. This immensely versatility folds into any situation, allowing you to take it anywhere and use it everywhere! Weighing in at just 2.21lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!