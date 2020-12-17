FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 packs a 2-in-1 design at $219 (Save 26%), more

-
WalmartChromebookAcer
$299 $219

Walmart offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook Spin 311 for $219 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $60, and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 lives up to its name with a 360-degree folding hinge and 11-inch touchscreen display. Alongside 32GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM, you’re looking at 15-hour battery life and a USB-C port that’s supplemented by a USB-A slot. Over 870 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Over at Woot, you can currently save on a pair of certified refurbished HP 14-inch Chromebooks starting at $219.99. Shipping here is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Down from its $300 going rate, the entry-level model here is matching our previous mention on a refurbished unit and is right at the 2020 low. You’re getting a 14-inch form-factor here with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There’s also an upgraded version for $229.99 that packs all of those same specs, but with a touchscreen display. In either case, a 90-day warranty applies alongside a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ditch the 2-in-1 design found on the featured Acer model by going with Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at $179 instead. This offering will score you a larger form-factor, but lacks the more versatile design. We’re also tracking one of the best prices to date on HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at $250, as well.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features:

The stylish Chromebook Spin 311 easily transforms into anything you need it to be, thanks to its flexible 360° hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet-style device. This immensely versatility folds into any situation, allowing you to take it anywhere and use it everywhere! Weighing in at just 2.21lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Chromebook

Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razor’s E Prime Air electric scooter goes 15 MPH ...
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers drop to $90 ...
HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery lif...
TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $140...
Last-chance Instant Pot deals from $45: Duo Nova, Smar...
Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brew...
Score Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a low ...
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $219

Score Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a low of $179 (Save $40)

$179 Learn More
Save $50

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery life at $250 (Save $50)

$250 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more

Learn More
Save 34%

Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.50 (Save 34%, Amazon low)

$26.50 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Fujifilm instant cameras, printers, and film from $10

$10 Learn More
Reg. $135+

Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fry lid falls to $90 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

$90 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More

Microsoft unveils pair of limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers

Read more Learn More