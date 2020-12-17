Score an Apple Watch sport band for just $5 in various styles

Haveda (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Sport Band in various colors and sizes from $5.09. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down from the usual $8 to $12 going rate. Today’s deal is an all-time low price, as well. Ditch the price tag associated with Apple’s own sport bands and pick up a few third-party straps in various colors. These sport bands make for a great stocking stuffer this holiday season, as well. Over 3,500 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Apple Watch bands from various third-party retailers on sale here from $6. There’s plenty of different styles to choose from in our guide, including leather loops, sport bands, and more. Certainly keep in mind, however, that the lead deal today at $5 is amongst the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

In case you missed it yesterday, there’s a stellar deal on a third-party Sport Loop Strap at $12. Regularly $16, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked and the first Sport Loop Band deal we’ve tracked to date. You can check out all of the details here for more.

Haveda Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Premium Material: Haveda Bands made of high quality flexible, durable TPU material. Prevents skin from irritation, lightweight breathable sweat and water resistant. Very soft and comfortable to wear

Multiple Choices: Vibrant colors sets available and four sizes to choose, personalize your Apple watch and highlight your unique taste, mix up different colors of bands to dress up your iWatch, fit outfit in daily life

Perfect design: Aluminium buckle + Notch + Breathable holes easier to adjust the length, ensures a clean fit, strong resize and avoid watch falling off, locks onto Apple Watch interface precisely and securely

