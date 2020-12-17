A new Cyberpunk 2077 Death Stranding update is now adding some interesting new wrinkles and goodies to the latest Hideo Kojima title. Yes, you read that correctly. A crossover campaign between CD Projekt Red and the Hideo Kojima camp is bringing a series of Cyberpunk 2077-themed in-game items, abilities and content into Death Stranding. But it looks like this content is only for PC gamers at this point. Head below for more details and today’s announcement trailer.

For those not already familiar, Hideo Kojima — maker of the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding — actually makes a cameo appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 as an NPC chilling out at the Konpeki Plaza hotel bar. So there’s really no surprise that a crossover campaign between the two camps has landed.

Death Stranding — a unique game taking place in a fictional futuristic setting — has nothing to do with Cyberpunk 2077’s canon (as far as we can tell at this point anyway). But the new content for the PC version of Kojima’s gorgeous delivery service game is bringing a series of interesting items (both cosmetic and useful) directly from Night City. Here’s a closer look at some of the unlockable items in the update content:

Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power

Several fashion items, including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses

“Silver Hand” modeled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in-game

New holograms, including a SAMURAI symbol signboard and an Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions

Abilities, new missions, and more

There are also some interesting hacking abilities coming to Death Stranding, not unlike the quick hack mechanics we see in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will now be able to take out sensors, shock bad guys into submission, and even derail cargo transports with a flash of hacking-based electricity (by the looks of it).

Players will also be seeing six new missions to try all of the new abilities and cosmetics out in. Details on the actual content of said missions are quite thin at this point, but they will feature characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077, according to the patch notes on the update.

The Cyberpunk 2077 update is available for all PC versions of Death Stranding starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

By the sounds of it, this content is limited to PC players right now with no information available for the chances of it coming to console versions of Death Stranding. That might be a bit of a sore spot for fans of the game on console, but there is still a chance we see it come to PlayStation and Xbox in the future. CDPR has its hands full right now dealing with broken copies of Cyberpunk 2077 and the bug-ridden last-generation version of its otherwise brilliant new open-world game. So maybe the two camps are waiting for the dust to settle on the previous-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 before drawing any attention to it with a Death Stranding content crossover.

