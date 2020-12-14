Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are now available for players not happy with the previous-generation console performance. Ever since the game released late last week, console players (mainly those on the base-model PS4 and Xbox) have been experiencing a series of sometimes game-breaking bugs as well as much lower resolution visuals than were expected. Developer CD Projekt Red is now issuing an apology, update/patch schedule, and Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for those affected. Head below for more details.

Cyberpunk 2077 last-gen. woes

From the get-go, CDPR really only ever showed the game running on high-end PCs, alongside some light footage of PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. So not only is the previous-generation version of the game quite buggy, but it also looks nothing like the version of the game the public got to see prior to the December 10 release date. In fact, it appears as though reviewers only had access to the PC version as well, relegating just about all of the preview footage to that running on hardware far more powerful than the base PS4 and Xbox One.

While the PC version of the game looks to absolutely brilliant, gorgeous around every neon-lit corner with solid performance, the previous-generation version is dull, lacking detail and texture with plenty of bugs all over the place, loads of pop-in, a physics engine running amok, and well, the list goes on. Adam Kaciński — a CD Projekt Red CEO — said the game runs surprisingly well on last’s base hardware at an investor’s call last month, according to reports, but that is clearly not the case and the company is ready to make it right.

Alongside the now available Cyberpunk 2077 refunds, CDPR has issued the apology you see above via its Twitter page for not showing gamers the title on previous-generation hardware and “not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.” While the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game will obviously never look as good as the PC/next-generation code, a series of updates, starting in the next seven days, will attempt to fix the problems. Following that CD Projekt Red is planning a pair of larger updates in January and February of 2021 that “should fix the most prominent problems.”

Cyberpunk 2077 refunds

How do you claim the Cyberpunk 2077 refunds? Well, these kinds of things are usually quite annoying and difficult, but users are already reporting success with returning digital copies to both Sony and Microsoft. CDPR says physical copies should be returned to the retailer they were purchased from while also offering up an email address for those who need more help (helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com).

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, it’s certainly disappointing to hear issues like this on a game some folks have been waiting the better part of a decade for. Cyberpunk 2077 refunds now available certainly wasn’t a sentence I thought I would ever have to write. While CDPR has always been a PC-friendly developer, it did promote the game for many years as being a PS4 and Xbox One title, only to have it release in a nearly unplayable state and looking nothing like it was advertised as. Having said all that, if any developer was going to make it all right as fast as humanly possible, it’s probably CD Projekt Red — a company that is reportedly handing out developer bonuses despite review scores and has already announced free next-gen upgrades for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Even still, it might be a good idea to wait on purchasing the PS4 or Xbox One version until the patches are out and sorted. Otherwise, this is one game you certainly don’t want to miss.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!