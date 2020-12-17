We are now tracking some notable deals on the Escapists series for iOS. Escapists 2 Pocket Breakout is now on sale for $1.99 via the App Store. That’s $5 off the regular $7 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked. For those unfamiliar here, the Escapists series is a “hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience” where players are tasked with escaping from prison. The sequel allows you and up to three friends to make a break at the same time with the ability to “buy, barter and beat your way to acquiring the much-needed items to create dozens of crafting combinations to aid your escape.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands, much like the original. Head below for deals and details.

The Team17-published Escapists series carries stellar ratings on just about every platform they are available for. The original Escapists is much like the aforementioned sequel, just without the multiplayer aspects and fewer prisons to break out of, but still a great experience and worth a shot if you want to see where the series started from. It is now $1, or matching the lowest price we have tracked, down from the regular $5.

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

More on the Escapists series:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! 13 handpicked prisons filled with indie sandbox madness! Buy, barter and beat your way to acquiring the much-needed items to create dozens of crafting combinations to aid your escape! Blend in to bust out, prison life is filled with routine, make sure you attend role call, clock in for you job and remain under the radar.

