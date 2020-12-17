FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $20, Bioshock Collection $19, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Untitled Goose Game physical edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and with arrival in-time for Christmas (at the time of writing). This is $10 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. While you will find the base game available for $20 on PSN and the Xbox digital marketplace, as well as on sale for $14 via the eShop, today’s deal is on the Untitled Goose Game boxed edition. It includes a physical copy of the game, Spring/Summer Plaza Catalog collectible, a 17-inch Village Map poster, and a “No Goose” sticker as well — making this one of the best goose-related gifts you can buy. And here are all of the details about the free multiplayer mode. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including the Bioshock Collection, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, now available for $5

CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S

Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-generation console war

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

