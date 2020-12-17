Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $20, Bioshock Collection $19, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Untitled Goose Game physical edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and with arrival in-time for Christmas (at the time of writing). This is $10 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. While you will find the base game available for $20 on PSN and the Xbox digital marketplace, as well as on sale for $14 via the eShop, today’s deal is on the Untitled Goose Game boxed edition. It includes a physical copy of the game, Spring/Summer Plaza Catalog collectible, a 17-inch Village Map poster, and a “No Goose” sticker as well — making this one of the best goose-related gifts you can buy. And here are all of the details about the free multiplayer mode. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including the Bioshock Collection, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

