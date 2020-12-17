It is now time for Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have a solid deal on the brilliant Stardew Valley down below as well as a host of KORG’s music production apps at 50% off, but today’s collection of Mac and iOS price drops is quite a notable one as well. Along with a host of racing and flying titles, we are also tracking deals on Ticket to Earth, Worms Crazy Golf, Among the Stars, Escapists 2, Homo Machina, and Radiation City, just to name a few. Head below there fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Radiation Island: $1 (Reg. up to $3)

iOS Universal: Radiation City: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Among the Stars: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escape from Chernobyl: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Gamblers – Infinite Jets: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Sky Gamblers – Cold War: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Sky Gamblers Air Supremacy: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. up to $8)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $10 (Reg. $11)

More on Ticket to Earth:

A distant planet. A dying colony. A deadly conspiracy. Fight a corrupt system in Ticket to Earth, the revolutionary tactical puzzle RPG! The puzzle grid is your battlefield as you position your team, collect matching tiles, and power up devastating special abilities. You’ve never played anything like this! Ticket to Earth seamlessly blends turn-based tactics, thought-provoking puzzles, and engaging RPG storytelling into one awesome, multi-award winning experience.

