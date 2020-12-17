FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Need gift wrapping? Here are our favorite options that will get here before Christmas

Do you have your Christmas gifts wrapped already? If not, we’re here to help with the best gift wrap that can still be sent to your home before the big day. Whether you’re looking to wrap your gifts in bright red paper or neutral colors to match your house aesthetic, we’ve got an array of options for you. Plus, many are available at a budget-friendly price, starting at just $6. So be sure your gifts are ready to go next week, and head below to find all of our top picks. You will also want to check out our latest feature on Ali’s favorite fashion gifts for men including Nike, Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, and much more.

Target Wrapping Paper

Target has some of the cutest gift wrap this season, and if you order by December 20 at 12 p.m., you can still receive your paper by Christmas. One of our favorite wrapping papers from Target is the Red From Santa Gift Wrap that was designed by Sugar Paper. This paper is very festive, priced at just $6, and features convenient grid lines on the back that allow for easy, straight cutting.

Even better, if you’re not a fan of wrapping, Target has gorgeous gift boxes that require hardly any effort. The blue with gold edge large square box is perfect for fitting bigger items and can be used for years to come. Better yet, the box is priced at just $6 and also comes in a circle version as well.

Amazon Prime Wrapping

One of the best things about Amazon Prime delivery is how quickly your items get to your front door, including gift wrapping. One of our top picks is the Wrapaholic gold gift wrapping set. Included are four rolls with each of them measuring “30 inches wide by 10 feet long for a total of 25 square feet per roll, 100 total square feet in the set.” This classic wrapping is great for the holiday season but can also be used all year long for birthdays, anniversaries, and more. Better yet, it’s priced at $27 and rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Also, neutral wrapping paper is very on-trend for this season and one of our favorite styles you can find on Amazon. The Hallmark Holiday Kraft Brown Wrapping Paper will really bring out your creative skills. On the back of the paper is a DIY bow making kit, and the paper itself is priced at just $16.

