Take nearly $150 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB

Authorized Apple retailer Focus Camera offers the previous-generation Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for $499.99 shipped. That’s just over $149 off the original price, $100 less than Best Buy, and the lowest price we can find.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49. There’s also a great price drop this morning on the latest Mac mini as part of this same promotion at B&H.

Apple iPad Air features:

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

