Keurig K-Select K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker hits one of the best 2020 prices yet at $60 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Bed Bath and Beyond is now offering the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130, it usually sells for closer to $90, like it is does at Best Buy, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Amazon’s listing has never dropped below $70 for comparison. This model brings the expected single-serve pod brewing convenience you’re familiar with, as well as the ability to provide hot water for tea and hot chocolate. Other features include a 52-ounce removable water reservoir, Quiet Brew technology, selectable cup sizes, and a removable drip tray for easy cleaning and to fit your travel mug under the brewer. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is the most affordable Keurig brewer we can find. The Keurig K-Mini is at $60, or within $10 of the Black Friday pricing, at Amazon right now, which is an equally notable option. With both models at the same price, it’s really a choice between the hot water dispenser on today’s lead deal and the more modern, space-saving design of the K-Mini. But it does appear as though Amazon’s K-Mini listing won’t arrive until after Christmas at this point.

If you would rather not get forced down the Keurig K-Cup path, take a look at this ongoing deal on Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer. It can brew both K-Cups and Nespresso pods with more details available in our launch coverage. But be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable and last-minute household deals.

More on the Keurig K-Select Brewer:

Get the ultimate brewing experience with the Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker. Featuring a removable 52 oz. water reservoir, multiple cup sizes (6, 8, 10 & 12 oz.) and a strong brew option that brews your favorite coffee in less than 1 minute. Choose from hundreds of varieties of K-Cup pods or brew your own ground coffee. Strong brew feature kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity for a bolder brew.

