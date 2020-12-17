FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keurig K-Select K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker hits one of the best 2020 prices yet at $60 (Reg. $90+)

-
Home GoodsKeurigBed Bath and Beyond
Reg. $90+ $60

Today only, Bed Bath and Beyond is now offering the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130, it usually sells for closer to $90, like it is does at Best Buy, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Amazon’s listing has never dropped below $70 for comparison. This model brings the expected single-serve pod brewing convenience you’re familiar with, as well as the ability to provide hot water for tea and hot chocolate. Other features include a 52-ounce removable water reservoir, Quiet Brew technology, selectable cup sizes, and a removable drip tray for easy cleaning and to fit your travel mug under the brewer. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As of right now, today’s lead deal is the most affordable Keurig brewer we can find. The Keurig K-Mini is at $60, or within $10 of the Black Friday pricing, at Amazon right now, which is an equally notable option. With both models at the same price, it’s really a choice between the hot water dispenser on today’s lead deal and the more modern, space-saving design of the K-Mini. But it does appear as though Amazon’s K-Mini listing won’t arrive until after Christmas at this point. 

If you would rather not get forced down the Keurig K-Cup path, take a look at this ongoing deal on Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer. It can brew both K-Cups and Nespresso pods with more details available in our launch coverage. But be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable and last-minute household deals

More on the Keurig K-Select Brewer:

Get the ultimate brewing experience with the Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker. Featuring a removable 52 oz. water reservoir, multiple cup sizes (6, 8, 10 & 12 oz.) and a strong brew option that brews your favorite coffee in less than 1 minute. Choose from hundreds of varieties of K-Cup pods or brew your own ground coffee. Strong brew feature kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity for a bolder brew. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Keurig

Bed Bath and Beyond

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shred...
Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fry lid f...
Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hits Ama...
Refresh those aging bed sheets for the holidays: 4-piec...
Home Depot ‘Last Chance Sale’ takes up to 4...
Finish your DEWALT shopping at up to 30% off today via ...
AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches ta...
Govee’s under-cabinet LED lights feature motion s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer hits all-time low at $80 (Reg. $120)

$80 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more

Learn More
Save 34%

Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.50 (Save 34%, Amazon low)

$26.50 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Fujifilm instant cameras, printers, and film from $10

$10 Learn More
Reg. $135+

Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fry lid falls to $90 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

$90 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More

Microsoft unveils pair of limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers

Read more Learn More