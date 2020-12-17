Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Smartphone is even more affordable at $325 (Save $75)

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $324.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $400, here you’re saving $75 with today’s offer marking the third-best offer we’ve seen to date. Samsung Galaxy A51 delivers a more affordable price point for getting in the Android game, whether you’re holding out for the new Galaxy S21 or want to upgrade a family member’s handset. Highlights here include a 6.5-inch AMOLED edge to edge display that’s backed by 128GB of storage and a 48MP quad camera array around back. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Rugged Armor case for $12 at Amazon. This will bring some extra protection into the mix thanks to a shock-absorbent design that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, either. It’s also backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers.

Make sure to swing by our Android guide then for some additional hardware deals and more. One particularly notable price cut is on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at a new all-time low of $180, alongside all of the best app and game deals.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features:

Crisp. Colorful. Captivating. Dive into edge-to-edge color with an expansive 6. 5” Infinity-O Display featuring a Super AMOLED screen that brings cinematic clarity right to your fingertips. Pro-grade shots in just a snap: From epic landscape shots and dramatic portraits, to macro angles that reveal intricate textures and detail, this impressive quad camera has a lens for whatever inspires you.

