FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Despotism 3k, Meeting Notes Taker, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to dive into the day’s best Android app and game deals. While you might be busy with Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia right now, there are some notable Android titles on sale to take a look at today. First go score yourself Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android, then head back here for all of the most notable mobile price drops courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like Despotism 3k, Meeting Notes Taker, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Shattered Plane, and more. head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $180, which now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone. Today’s Fitbit Inspire wearable now joins price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup and NVIDIA’s Shield TV Stick with Assistant. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on SanDisk’s USB-C Flash Drives, today’s Anker Gold Box from $12.50, and this morning’s roundup.  

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Despotism 3k:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor. In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping I...
Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
PDP’s backlit Xbox Remote returns to $15, more ga...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley,...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Score a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action...
Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, no...
SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at i...
Show More Comments

Related

New lows

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows at up to $450 off

$450 off Learn More
All-time low

HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $599

Capture 360° video hands-free with the FITT360 neckband camera for $392 (Reg. $599)

$392 Learn More
40% off sitewide

Timbuk2 Last Lap Event takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook backpack, luggage, more

+ free shipping Learn More
$150

Save on NVIDIA’s Shield TV Stick with Assistant on sale for $130

$130 Learn More
31% off

Govee’s under-cabinet LED lights feature motion sensors and are powered over USB at just $13

$13 Learn More
Save 28%

Feel like Superman with Walabot’s In-Wall Imager at $49 (Save 28%)

$49 Learn More
Review

Tested: ElevationHub delivers extra ports + an SD card reader to your MacBook charger

Learn More