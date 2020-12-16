It is now time to dive into the day’s best Android app and game deals. While you might be busy with Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia right now, there are some notable Android titles on sale to take a look at today. First go score yourself Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android, then head back here for all of the most notable mobile price drops courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like Despotism 3k, Meeting Notes Taker, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Shattered Plane, and more. head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $180, which now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone. Today’s Fitbit Inspire wearable now joins price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup and NVIDIA’s Shield TV Stick with Assistant. On the accessory side of things, we have deals on SanDisk’s USB-C Flash Drives, today’s Anker Gold Box from $12.50, and this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Despotism 3k:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor. In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

