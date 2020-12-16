Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer matching the all-time low for only the second time. Stepping out of Razer’s regular gaming-oriented wheelhouse, its recent Opus Headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and a design that’s perfect for causal listening. They also double as gaming headphones too, with Bluetooth connectivity being joined by a 3.5mm jack option. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 210 customers and you can check out how they perform in our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking for a pair of more gaming-focused headphones will find the Razer Nari Wireless headset to be a great alternative at $90. These won’t be the most ideal for casual listening, but will surely elevate your gameplay sessions with 7.1-channel surround sound, a retractable microphone, and support for PC as well as PS5. Or just go with the highly-rated TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones at $70 and call it a day.

If you’re in the market for some noise cancelling earbuds, don’t forget that Sony’s popular WF-SP800N Wireless options are currently at an Amazon low of $128, saving you 36% from the going rate. Then be sure to check out all of the other deals in our headphones guide, including an all-time low on the Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $212.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones features:

For high-fidelity sound. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the headset presents a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming. For an uninterrupted audio experience on the go. Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies all incoming noise.

