Chefman’s 8-Qt. Turbo Touch Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $70 (Reg. $100+), more from $30

-
Reg. $100+

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day where it regularly sells for as much as $140. Over at Amazon, it is usually in the $100 range and is now at a new all-time low. If you’re in the market for a large family-sized air fryer, this might very well be it. Alongside the oversized 8-quart capacity, this model sports a digital touch interface for selecting one of the many preset cooking modes including “golden-brown French fries, crispy fried chicken, tender meat, and delicate fish.” This model stands out from most with an extra-large viewing window so you can keep an eye on your meals for the perfect cook. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below. 

If the 8-quart capacity is just too much for your needs, save some cash with the highly-rated Chefman 2-Quart TurboFry Air Fryer at $40 shipped. Clearly a much smaller capacity, but it also takes up less space in the cupboard or on the countertop and will provide that golden-crispy texture much the same. Plus, you’ll find even more notable air fryer deals in the list below. 

More air fryer deals:

If you prefer to take the full-on multi-cooker route, we still have some stellar deals on Instant Pot models, not to mention Amazon’s Portable Induction Cooktop Burner. You’ll also want to check out these big-time price drops on the popular Anova sous vide machines as well as all of these grilling gifts from $12 along with everything else in our home goods guide

More on the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer:

Take your weeknight dinner game to the next level with the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. With an XL 8-qt capacity, entire meals for the whole family can be ready in no time. Plus, the power of rapid-air technology cooks food faster and healthier than ever – Use little to no oil and achieve the same crispy, fried finish you love. Featuring a large digital display with capacitive touch control on the top of the fryer, an extra-large viewing window, and a bright interior light, it’s simple to control every meal. 4 precise cooking presets, the LED shake reminder, and the integrated timer…

