Amazon’s Portable Induction Cooktop Burner hits one of its best prices yet at $28 (Reg. $52)

-
Reg. $52 $28

Today only, Woot is now offering the AmazonBasics 1800W Portable Induction Cooktop Burner for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $52 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $34, today’s offer is 46% off and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re looking for some extra cooking space (at home, the lake house, and in the RV, etc.) or to start your own cooking YouTube channel, today’s deal is worth a closer look. It features a glass top for easy cleaning, power settings from 200- to 1800-watts, and compatibility with “cast aluminum, enameled iron or steel, cast iron, or magnetic-bottom stainless steel” cookware. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

While it’s hard to go wrong with the 46% price drop above, there are more affordable options out there. The SUNAVO 1500W Hot Plate comes in at $25 and carries solid ratings, or save even more with the Elite Gourmet Countertop Electric Hot Burner at $17 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers, but it isn’t quite as powerful as today’s lead deal is. 

The home goods deals don’t stop there though. On top of this morning’s eufy laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop offer, we also have notable price drops on Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set, the AeroGarden Sprout and loads of DIY tool kits in the Home Depot ‘Last Chance Sale’ at up to 45% off. Swing by our home goods guide for even more holiday deals and some tips on scoring some last-minute wrapping paper

More on the AmazonBasics Portable Induction Cooktop:

  • Portable stovetop appliance for cooking meals when a full range is not available
  • Safety features including pause, overheat protection, and voltage warning
  • Glass panel stovetop for easy cleaning
  • Requires induction-compatible cookware such as cast aluminum, enameled iron or steel, cast iron, or magnetic-bottom stainless steel
  • Perfect for small spaces without full stovetops such as RVs, cabins, studio apartments or other areas that require food prep

