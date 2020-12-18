Control, a unique game where you have to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable load-outs, and reactive environments, is coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February with a performance mode that sports 60FPS gameplay, as well as an optional ray-tracing mode with enhanced graphics, giving you the ability to change which mode you’re in while playing. Existing Control Ultimate Edition owners will receive a free upgrade to this next-gen version. What more is in store here? Keep reading to find out.

Control Ultimate Edition will make its debut on Series X|S and PlayStation 5 digitally on February 2, 2021

Originally, Control wasn’t going to include a free upgrade to the next-generation version of the game, citing that players would have to purchase the updated copy once released. But, the company has since backtracked that and now will allow existing owners of the Ultimate Edition of the game to receive a free upgrade to the next-generation version. Digital purchases of Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 will be available on February 2, 2021, while physical purchases will be delayed until March 2, 2021.

Choose between 60FPS or 30FPS with ray-tracing graphics

Announced earlier today on Twitter, Control Ultimate Edition will offer next-generation gamers the ability to choose between 60FPS or 30FPS with ray-tracing. You’ll have the ability to change between these modes in-game without having to reload anything, so you can enjoy the scenery in certain areas, then switch to high-performance during the battles with ease.

Above, you’re seeing a recording from PlayStation 5, and, once in graphics mode, it looks pretty darn good. We’ve yet to see any gameplay from Series X, but Remedy Games has confirmed that they’re working on a full trailer to showcase more than the 33-seconds of gameplay we saw today.

Pricing for Control Ultimate Edition on next-generation consoles

Gamers who already own the $40 Ultimate Edition of Control that released over the summer will have a free upgrade path to the next-generation version of the game. Sadly, everyone else, even if you already own the game and all of the DLC expansions, will have to re-buy it at $40 in order to enjoy the updated graphics or performance mode.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s nice to see that Control is finally getting next-gen updates, though it’s a bit saddening that existing owners of the standard game will have to pay in order to enjoy the benefits. The game just hit Xbox Game Pass earlier this month, and is on my list of titles to dive into at some point soon. Hopefully, once the updated version release in February, Game Pass players will be able to take advantage of the update without having to spend any extra cash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!