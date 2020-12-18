FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee Smart Thermostats with HomeKit start at $147: Latest model $190, more

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $189.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $249, beats our previous mention by $9, and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find a deal on the ecobee Lite today, as well.

Today’s sale also includes the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $146.98. That’s down from the usual $169 going rate and right in line with our previous mentions. ecobee3 lite takes the popular equation from this manufacturer and pares down select features for a more affordable outcome. It still offers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. ecobee is known as one of the best thermostats out there, thanks to its automatic scheduling and support for various platforms. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring on energy-savings accessories. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. That includes a pair of robust outdoor solar lights designed to illuminate your space for under $19.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

