Just $9.50 each scores you two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights at Amazon

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code C86WT8C3 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is the best available. If you’re wanting to add outdoor lighting to your home, this is a fantastic way to handle that. You’ll find that each light delivers 3,200-lumens, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. Also, since they’re solar-powered, there are no batteries to change or cables to run. Plus, this means you can place them anywhere around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to enkman’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Regardless of which you pick up, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated for up to 15-pounds of weight holding, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

