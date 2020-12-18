PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Super laptop $2,500, 1TB SSD $77, more

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7-10700K 8-core 3.8GHz Unlocked Processor for $319.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal saves you 20% from its regular going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this processor offers 8-cores and 16-threads for ample power, great for higher-end gaming computers or workstation setups. It has a base clock of 3.8GHz and boosts up to 5.1GHz. However, since this is an unlocked processor, it can be overclocked if you have a supported motherboard and ample cooling. You’ll need an LGA1200 motherboard to use this processor, and given that it’s an unlocked CPU, we’d suggest opting for a Z490 model. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Other PC gaming deals:
- ABS Master Gaming PC: $950 (Reg. $1,100) | Newegg
- 2.9GHz i5/16GB/512GB
- RTX 2060
- Team Group EX2 1TB SSD: $77 (Reg $82) | Newegg
- WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD: $155 (Reg. $170) | Newgg
- with heatsink
- G.SKILL Ripjaws V 32GB 3200MHz RAM: $110 (Reg. $125) | Newegg
- Crucial Ballistix 16GB 3000MHz RAM: $68 (Reg. $75) | Newegg
- WD Red 3TB HDD: $66 (Reg. $110) | Best Buy
- HyperX Fury 32GB 3200MHz RAM: $130 (Reg. $160) | Amazon
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Laptop: $1,900 (Reg. $2,150) | Amazon
- 2.3GHz i7/16GB/1TB
- RTX 2070 Super
- HyperX Impact 64GB 2933MHz Laptop RAM: $250 (Reg. $306) | Amazon
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Laptop: $2,500 (Reg. $3,000) | Amazon
- 2.3GHz i7/32GB/1TB
- RTX 2080 Super
- HyperX Fury Black 16GB 3200MHz RAM: $67 (Reg. $85) | Amazon
Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking up to 20% off HyperX gaming peripherals from $25, so be sure to check that out before the deal is gone. Plus, we spotted sales on both Intel’s i7-powered NUC and Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go, giving you even more ways to save.
Intel Core i7-10700K CPU features:
- 8 Cores / 16 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Up to 5.1 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- Intel Optane Memory Support
