FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Super laptop $2,500, 1TB SSD $77, more

-
AmazonBest BuyBest PC Gaming DealsNeweggIntel
From $66

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7-10700K 8-core 3.8GHz Unlocked Processor for $319.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal saves you 20% from its regular going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this processor offers 8-cores and 16-threads for ample power, great for higher-end gaming computers or workstation setups. It has a base clock of 3.8GHz and boosts up to 5.1GHz. However, since this is an unlocked processor, it can be overclocked if you have a supported motherboard and ample cooling. You’ll need an LGA1200 motherboard to use this processor, and given that it’s an unlocked CPU, we’d suggest opting for a Z490 model. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking up to 20% off HyperX gaming peripherals from $25, so be sure to check that out before the deal is gone. Plus, we spotted sales on both Intel’s i7-powered NUC and Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go, giving you even more ways to save.

Intel Core i7-10700K CPU features:

  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 5.1 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • Intel Optane Memory Support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals Newegg Intel

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Spea...
Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will a...
Monitor four meals at once with this Bluetooth meat the...
Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces are up to $194 o...
Intel’s i7 NUC mini PC can handle Plex and more a...
Anker’s Roav Viva Pro packs two charging ports + ...
Blendtec Classic now $100 off + more blender deals from...
DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch tools are up to 36% off: 4-Pc. ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
New lows

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows at up to $450 off

$450 off Learn More

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Review: Entry-level performance has never been so good

Learn More
Reg. $500

Intel’s i7 NUC mini PC can handle Plex and more at $370 (Save 26%)

$370 Learn More
$400 off

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

$2,399 Learn More
Reg. $200

Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker at a low of $100

$100 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo holiday eShop deals from $1: BioShock, Final Fantasy VII, PAC-MAN, more

From $1 Learn More

eBay’s new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee verifies Jordan and Yeezy shoes for free

Learn More