Intel’s i7 NUC mini PC can handle Plex and more at $370 (Save 26%)

B&H offers the Intel NUC Bean Canyon i7 Kit for $369.99 shipped. Usually fetching $500, here you’re saving 26% with today’s offer beating our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low by $10 and marking the best we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight desktop machine for causal web browsing or want to configure a home media server, Intel’s Bean Canyon NUC is worth a look. It packs an 8th Generation i7 processor alongside support for up to 32GB or RAM as well as both M.2 and 2.5-inch drives. To complete the package, you’ll also find four USB 3.0 slots, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and Gigabit Ethernet. Over 535 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

A great way to use your savings would be picking up the Kingston A400 240G Internal M.2 SSD at $34 to kickstart your new NUC. Those looking to pick up some RAM could also grab this 8GB kit will only run you $32. Or for something a bit less powerful compared to the NUC, you could just grab this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 bundle and call it a day at $90, which delivers another option for getting started with a smart home server and more.

Or if a NAS will do the trick, WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro model is still on sale for $450. While you won’t find quite the same performance as the lead deal, this is a solid option for handling Plex or Time Machine backups. Then hit up our review of TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for a closer look at another notable network upgrade.

Intel NUC Bean Canyon i7 Kit features:

The NUC Bean Canyon i7 Kit (Tall) from Intel is a partially equipped barebones system that comes pre-installed with a 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7-8559U quad-core processor and two SO-DIMM slots that can hold up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory chips. In terms of storage, the NUC Bean Canyon i7 Kit (Tall) Mini PC NUC features a single MicroSDXC slot, and can accommodate an M.2 SSD and a 2.5″ storage drive, which lets you build a compact system with the performance to handle mid-level applications.

