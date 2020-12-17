Upgrade your battlestation with up to 20% off HyperX gaming accessories from $25

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, here you’re saving $20 with today’s offer matching the all-time low set only once before. Featuring a solid steel frame, HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard elevates your battlestation with a 104-key design that’s backed by dynamic RGB backlighting. Alongside dedicated media controls, there’s also a volume wheel for quickly adjusting audio settings as well as HyperX Red switches to complete the package. Over 115 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $25.

Other HyperX deals:

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard features:

For gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who need to have more control at their fingertips, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for you. With dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel, this fully-featured gaming keyboard’s ready for everything from video editing to watching movies. It’s built with ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches balanced for speed and responsiveness, so you can trust your key inputs.

