Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go sees first price cut at $600 (Save $100)

AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
Reg. $700 $600

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $599.99 shipped. Typically selling for $700, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. Featuring a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is powered by a 10th Generation i5 processor and comes backed by 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight machine to use away from the desk or need to upgrade the daily driver for taking notes in class, this is up to the task. Over 120 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Another way to get in the Surface game for less would be picking up the Microsoft Go 2 at $533 instead. This portable Windows machine has a similar lightweight design to the lead deal, but packs a detachable keyboard and touchscreen display. You’ll find the same 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as above, as well as a 4.5/5 star rating.

Otherwise, consider taking ChromeOS for a spin with all of the discounts in our Chromebook guide. We’re still tracking a 26% discount on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 at $219 which is joined by HP’s 14-inch model at $250.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Make the most of every day with the sleek style, performance, and all-day battery life you need in our lightest Surface Laptop, all at an exceptional value. Ultra-light and portable profile, the apps you use every day, premium materials, and a choice of must-have colors will make this your go-to laptop.

