Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs on sale from $448 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon is currently discounting Sony’s lineup of X800H AirPlay 2 4K HDTVs starting at $448 shipped for the 43-inch model. Down from its usual $599 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer matching the all-time low set only once before. Featuring a 43-inch 4K HDR panel, Sony’s X800H series TV packs Dolby Vision and Atmos support as well as blur reduction tech and a dedicated game mode for a “more responsive experience” with PS5. Alongside built-in access to various streaming services, there’s also AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Alexa integration, and Android TV features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Sony X800H TVs on sale:

Then be sure to check out our home theater guide for other ways to elevate your aging setup. If you’re thinking its time to get in the projector game, various Anker Nebula Solar models are on sale from $442 right now. Plus, we’re still seeing discounts on Roku’s latest streaming media players from $22.

Sony X800H AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast, and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS Display for a more true-to-life picture. Sony’s Android TV makes life smart with access to your favorite content and smart home devices.

