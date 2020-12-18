Samsung’s stylish Frame 43-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV falls to $740 (Refurb, 26% off)

Today only, Woot offers the latest Samsung Frame 43-inch Smart QLED 4K TV for $739.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Usually fetching $998 in new condition which you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, beats the all-time low there by $58, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s Frame TV delivers a unique design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels in favor of a wooden frame that looks more like a photo hung on your wall than a TV. Alongside a 4K HDR QLED screen, there’s AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 745 customers and includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Make out for even less when you opt for the 32-inch version of Samsung’s latest Frame QLED TV instead. Stepping down a size will only set you back $598 at Amazon, saving you an extra $142 from the lead deal while also scoring a new condition TV. All of the same features noted above carry over here, just with a smaller 32-inch panel.

Then be sure to check out everything in our home theater guide for even more price cuts. If you can settle for a new TV that doesn’t look quite as stylish as the Samsung offerings noted above, Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR models are currently on sale from $448. That’s also on top of these Anker Nebula Solar projectors starting at $442.

Samsung Frame 43-inch 4K TV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame TV showcases it all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly compliments your home’s décor. DISCLAIMERS: Fees apply to subscription service. QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Walnut finish is simulated design.

