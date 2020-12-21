Today, The Pokémon Company is launching its latest collaboration, this time in partnership with eyewear brand JINS for a lineup of glasses inspired by the Kanto region and beyond. With unique styles packed with charm from fan favorites like Pikachu, Eevee, and Mew, the latest JINS lineup is aimed at all of the Pokémon trainers looking to grab some new prescription glasses. Head below for a closer look.

JINS has been in the online glasses game for quite some time now, but today it’s taking a step into new territory by partnering with The Pokémon Company for a new collection of eyewear inspired by the popular video game series. Spanning the original Kanto region and beyond, plenty of iconic characters have been taken as inspiration for one of the 52 different styles.

Each of the new Pokémon glasses sport unique designs that draw inspiration from different characters in the in-game universe. There’s a flagship lineup of eyewear that is the most unique, featuring designs that are heavily influenced by Pokémon like Pikachu, Eevee, and Mew. There are some out of the ordinary rim designs and templates on each side that feature some added Pokémon flair.

JINS completes the Pokémon theming here for its glasses with a leather carrying case with a Poké Ball engraved on the front. There’s also a custom cleaning cloth there that shares a similar design, which is a nice touch. All of the new glasses come with prescription lenses and are available with built-in anti-glare and UV protection.

Pricing across the board here starts at $100 for the kids’ styles, with adult versions starting at $120 and going up from there. The most expensive pair of Pokémon glasses from the collection is only $140, so you won’t have to pay a fortune to add some Pikachu stylings into your wardrobe. Everything is now available for purchase direct from the JINS storefront.

I find myself always mentioning how I’m a fan of these Pokémon collaborations, but the partnership with JINS here is definitely the most interesting one yet. While some of the styles are a bit more flashy than others, quite a few of them have just subtle enough Pokémon stylings that they wouldn’t be instantly recognized as being from the series. This is what a lot of older fans seem to want, myself included.

The pricing here is also pretty solid, all things considered. Other brands that sell direct to consumer prescription glasses charge around the same amount for high-end frames, so JINS isn’t passing along much of The Pokémon Company tax to us.

