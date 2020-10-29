While our minds are on Black Friday here at 9to5Toys today with all of the news leading up to the massive shopping event, The Pokémon Company is turning its attention to the holiday season with a lineup of new ugly sweaters, themed baking utensils, plush, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of the highlights from the new Pokémon holiday collection.

Pokémon’s holiday collection unveiled

This year, The Pokémon Company is pulling out all the stops ahead of the holidays to get trainers in the festive spirit with a new lineup of merchandise. Spanning all eight generations, 2020’s Pokémon holiday collection includes everything from the typical plushes, figures, and apparel to home decor, kitchenware, and ornaments.

New home decor and kitchenware

This time around, The Pokémon Company is adding more ways than ever to its lineup to bring home some stylings of its iconic characters. Standing out from the usual product categories, there is a batch of new offerings for around the home, and even the kitchen, specifically. From cookie stamps and other utensil sets that let you bring Pikachu into your holiday baking to some aprons, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your kitchen without ditching the Pokémon vibes.

For adding some holiday flair into your home ahead of the winter season, there are plenty of new pieces of Pokémon decor to have you covered as well. From themed ornaments to Pikachu and Eevee candle holders, there are certainly some unique unveils this year. My personal favorite, though, has to be this Dellibird Holiday Express Train that’d look perfect right next to the tree or on a fire place.

There’s also some new throw pillows and blankets, as well as a MooMoo-themed milk and bottle set, holiday signage, and more throughout this year’s Pokémon collection.

Plenty of Pokémon plush to go around

It wouldn’t be a new Pokémon merch drop without some new plush, and the holiday collection this year is certainly delivering. Pikachu is taking center stage this year, as they typically do, with quite a few new festive releases of the mascot with winter-themed accessories.

Check out the new Pokémon holiday sweaters

Over in the apparel side of things, The Pokémon Company is bringing all of the festive charm you’d expect into your wardrobe complete with stylings from all over Kanto and beyond. There’s everything from ugly holiday sweaters and scarves to mittens, pajamas, and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve long been impressed with The Pokémon Company’s ability to bring its more cartoony characters into less flashy designs better suited for adults, and the new holiday collection certainly continues that. There’s still plenty of the usual merchandise that does pack the vibrant designs you’d expect, but there’s a really expansive collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!