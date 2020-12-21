Today we are tracking a notable price drop on the highly-rated PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants for iOS. Regularly $25, you can now score this one on the App Store for $14.99. That’s $10 or 40% off the going rate, matching the 2020 App Store low, and the best we can find. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 42,000 users, if you’re at all interested in this kind of thing, or know some who is, today’s deal is very much worth a closer look. This app can “instantly identify plants of all kinds” with the tap of a button on your smartphone. That includes “flowers, trees, succulents, mushrooms, cacti and more,” with an interesting real-time augmented reality view for iOS 12 users. Head below for more details on PlantSnap Pro.

PlantSnap Pro “is powered by deep learning and artificial intelligence,” that can actually grow and get smarter the more folks use it. “Have you ever been on a hike, vacation or simply on an afternoon walk and wondered what species that plant, flower or tree was?” Simply take a photo and Plant Pro will take care of the guesswork for you, offering up quality photography and other details instantly.

But there are plenty more notable iOS app price drops hitting for the holidays right now. Be sure to browse through this morning’s roundup for even more of today’s best including Star Wars Pinball 7, Roterra, Severed, Cubasis 3, Threema, and much more.

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $25)

More on PlantSnap Pro:

Instantly identify plants of all kinds: flowers, trees, succulents, mushrooms, cacti and more! PlantSnap is the revolutionary plant identification app from Earth.com built to help you instantly identify plants in a snap. Users on iOS12 can experience instant plant recognition, no framing or snapping required! Simply tap a detected plant on your device for information on the plant in a real-time Augmented Reality view. PlantSnap now works in every country on Earth and is translated into 30 languages! Our database has been upgraded to over 625,000 plants, trees and more, and the algorithm is now 94% accurate.

