Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO Keyboards for Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models plunge as low as $70

Amazon is offering the Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO for 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) for $69.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked there. Logitech’s 12.9-inch solution is also on sale for $79.99, leaving you with $60 of savings while also ringing in a new Amazon low. No matter which unit you pick, you’ll garner backlit keys that pave the way for an easy typing experience during the day and at night. Another standout feature is a full row of iOS shortcut keys for brightness, volume, and more. When not in use it latches shut using a magnet and also offers a place to stow your second-generation Apple Pencil, which also happens to be discounted right now. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save quite a bit when opting for Arteck’s $20 Slim Bluetooth Keyboard instead. It’s an Amazon best-seller, helping lead us to give it a hands-on review. Watch the video or read the post to learn more. Going this route is a viable way to keep a bunch of money in your pocket.

If you’d prefer one of Apple’s official Smart Keyboards, we’ve got some deals on those too. For $129 you can snag a model that’s compatible with both the new iPad Air and recent iPad Pro units. Anyone with a base iPad can also scoop up Apple’s matching Smart Keyboard for $99. Bear in mind that neither of these offerings feature backlit keys like the Logitech keyboards above.

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO features:

Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere

Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and a full row of iOS shortcut keys

Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen) safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills

