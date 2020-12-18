FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO Keyboards for Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models plunge as low as $70

-
AmazonBest iPad DealsLogitech
Save $60 From $70

Amazon is offering the Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO for 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) for $69.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked there. Logitech’s 12.9-inch solution is also on sale for $79.99, leaving you with $60 of savings while also ringing in a new Amazon low. No matter which unit you pick, you’ll garner backlit keys that pave the way for an easy typing experience during the day and at night. Another standout feature is a full row of iOS shortcut keys for brightness, volume, and more. When not in use it latches shut using a magnet and also offers a place to stow your second-generation Apple Pencil, which also happens to be discounted right now. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save quite a bit when opting for Arteck’s $20 Slim Bluetooth Keyboard instead. It’s an Amazon best-seller, helping lead us to give it a hands-on review. Watch the video or read the post to learn more. Going this route is a viable way to keep a bunch of money in your pocket.

If you’d prefer one of Apple’s official Smart Keyboards, we’ve got some deals on those too. For $129 you can snag a model that’s compatible with both the new iPad Air and recent iPad Pro units. Anyone with a base iPad can also scoop up Apple’s matching Smart Keyboard for $99. Bear in mind that neither of these offerings feature backlit keys like the Logitech keyboards above.

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO features:

  • Backlit keys – Type away, day or night. Backlit laptop-like keys let you achieve maximum productivity anywhere
  • Large, well-spaced keys Stretched edge-to-edge and a full row of iOS shortcut keys
  • Sturdy, lightweight case and smooth outer fabric – keep your iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen) safe from scuffs, scratches, and spills

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Logitech

About the Author

Amazon Crayola gift sale from $11: Kids’ easel se...
Save up to 50% on Sony Dolby Atmos speakers, soundbars,...
Chefman’s 8-Qt. Turbo Touch Air Fryer hits Amazon...
Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outle...
Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80...
Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go sees first pric...
eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop drops ...
Osmo STEM toys for iPad and Fire tablet start at $28, t...
Show More Comments

Related

$60 off

Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as low as $99 at Amazon (Up to $60 off)

From $99 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Crayola gift sale from $11: Kids’ easel sets, markers, sidewalk chalk, much more

From $11 Learn More

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store, but it might be easier to get a refund now

Learn More
60% off

Brooks, ASICS, New Balance, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Running Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Save up to 50% on Sony Dolby Atmos speakers, soundbars, and more from $73

$73 Learn More
Reg. $100+

Chefman’s 8-Qt. Turbo Touch Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $70 (Reg. $100+), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
20% off

ASUS 802.11ac Mesh Gaming Router returns to low of $240 (Save 20%), more from $134

$134 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 18, 2020 – iPad and Apple Watch deals start at $100, more

Listen now