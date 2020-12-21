FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South BookBook for 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $80 (Reg. $100)

-
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook V2 for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $80 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low by $5. If you’re familiar with Twelve South’s line of leather cases, then you’ll notice many of the same stylings on this model. You can completely encapsulate your 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing 360-degree protection, making it easy to tote around your device without fear of bumps or bruises. Of course, the outer shell is made to look like a vintage book. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a more affordable (and traditional) option, consider this case from tomtoc. It comes in a variety of colors, which is perfect for matching your taste. Unlike the lead deal above, this case features a built-in leather handle and an integrated storage compartment for accessories, documents, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now that you have a new case, make sure to jump over to today’s Anker sale with prices from $13. You can find a number of Mac accessories along with add-ons for your iPhone or Android device. We also have a featured $50 discount on the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at $300, which matches the best price we’ve tracked in 2020.

Twelve South BookBook V2 features:

  • QUALITY MATERIALS/TRADITIONAL BOOK FEEL: BookBook uses full-grain leather that is hand stitched and will patina over time. Distressed look is reminiscent of a vintage style leather portfolio and creates a sophisticated carrying case for your MacBook
  • PROTECTIVE/ACCESSIBLE: Two hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect MacBook with impact absorption. Plush, velvety interior helps to keep MacBook looking new while inside. Dual zippers add to the book look, while allowing charging while in the case.
  • CONCEAL YOUR MACBOOK: Tucked inside BookBook, your MacBook will be disguised as a vintage book to prying eyes

