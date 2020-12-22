FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now $1,649

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
$150 off $1,649

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,649 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a $150 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months, seen once before around Black Friday.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Now that you’ve put a new iMac on your desk, consider shoring up the cable situation by grabbing a 12-pack of Nite Ize ties. One of the downfalls of Apple’s iMac design is that it’s fairly easy to have your cables being an unsightly mess behind the display. These simple ties from Nite Ize are easy to use and can be repurposed multiple times, as opposed to some other one-time use options. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. You should also swing by the first price drop on the new AirPods Max from yesterday, as well. Don’t miss today’s Best Buy flash sale either, which includes a notable price drop on HomePod.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to ne...
Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Fra...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, Mine...
Amazon slashes up to 38% off SKIL tool combos, now pric...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up t...
Samsung’s QLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV lineup now up to $...
WeMo’s HomeKit-ready Smart Light Switch falls to ...
iHealth’s popular No-Touch Digital Forehead Therm...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low with $50 off various colors

$50 off Learn More
Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More
$150 off

Take nearly $150 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB

$500 Learn More
All-time low

Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $500+

LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to new low of $400 (Save $100+)

$400 Learn More
Reg. $35

What’s old is made new with Kodak’s mobile film scanner at $24

$24 Learn More
40% off

Bring this smoothie-ready blender home from just $18 today (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

From $51 Learn More