Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, Minecraft, more from $16

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low and dropping to the best price in months. This 579-piece set stacks up to an 11-inch-long Corvette model with a working steering system, moving V8 pistons under the hood, and plenty of other authentic details. And like many Technic kits, it can be rebuilt into a second model. In this case, the Corvette can also be re-assembled into a Hot Rod build. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals:

After you’ve crossed off the holiday gift list with all of today’s discounted kits, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars. Then go check out this 5,000-piece LEGO Razer Crest model to hold you over until more news about season three of The Mandalorian drops.

LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette features:

Recreate engineering excellence with this LEGO Technic 42093 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 replica car model. Developed in partnership with Corvette, this exclusive model really captures the essence of the iconic supercar and comes with an authentic orange and black color scheme, black spoked rims with low-profile tires, large rear wing and 4 tailpipes. This collectible model car also features working steering wheel and a visible detailed V8 engine with moving pistons. You can also rebuild this sports car model to create a Hot Rod replica.

