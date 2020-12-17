Each month, we highlight our favorite fan-made LEGO creations from its Ideas platform, but today, we spotted a model that might be one of the most eye-catching builds of the year. With the second season of The Mandalorian coming to an end tomorrow, builder Jerac has shared an impressive recreation of the bounty hunter’s iconic vehicle. Giving us an idea of what to expect from a future UCS-style version, be sure to head below for a closer look at this fan-made LEGO Razor Crest model.

Check out this fan-made LEGO UCS Razor Crest

Arguably the most popular ship from the Star Wars universe right now is the iconic Razor Crest from The Mandalorian. Aside from just having a distinct look and being Baby Yoda’s means of transportation, the popularity of the Disney+ series has made it a fan favorite already. That means it’s only a matter of time before LEGO brings the ship to its Ultimate Collector’s Series.

While we already know that the next UCS set will be the Republic Gunship, it seems more than inevitable that LEGO will do the bounty hunter transport justice and assemble a massive brick-built version of the vehicle at some point in the future. We’ve seen a minifigure-scale version already that’s arguably the best LEGO set of the year, but fans, myself included, are hoping to see an even more impressive version released down the line.

Until that day comes, LEGO builder and Star Wars fan Jerac has given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from an official UCS Razor Crest. The 5,000-piece fan-made build measures over 23 inches long and makes for a seriously impressive display piece.

Alongside just nailing the overall shape of the vehicle, there’s plenty of accurate details inside and out, like the unique yellow accenting on the haul, retractable landing gear, and even some carbon-frozen bounties on the inside. Another particularly notable detail here is the engines, which really do the in-universe ship justice compared to the official LEGO version.

It’s worth taking a look at build in its full glory over on Jerac’s Flickr page, where they detail the building process and offer even closer looks at the creation. And while you can’t officially buy this custom UCS Razor Crest from LEGO, the instructions are available from the folks over at Brick Vault if you want to collect the pieces yourself and assemble this impressive model.

More details LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

