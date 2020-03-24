Today popular accessory-maker Nomad is introducing a new batch of cases for AirPods Pro. The Active Rugged Case arrives as a follow-up to the brand’s other offerings announced earlier this year. However, this time around, we’re getting a more rough and tumble design made to protect against more strenuous activities where your case might be bumped, scraped, or bruised. Head below for full details, including pricing and availability, on the latest from Nomad.

Nomad unveils Active Rugged Case for AirPods Pro

Nomad is once again leaning heavily on its stable of tanned leathers for this new release. This time, the Active Rugged Case is wrapped with a “leather natural water-resistant properties that repel water with ease.” Nomad promises that its leather does better than the competition thanks to an ultra-tough design that protects from scratches and scuffs, all the while “ensuring that your case maintains its appearance over time.”

If you’ve seen Nomad’s previous releases, then you know that its AirPods cases are meant to wrap as close to the shell as possible, while not adding too much bulk. This continues with the new Active Rugged Case, which also features a cutout for the indicator light to shine through.

Here are a few standout features from today’s announcement:

Designed to give your AirPods Pro a classic, yet bold new look. This two-piece Rugged Case has an optical light pipe for the LED charging indicator and a lanyard attachment point for an optional wrist strap. Built with hydrophobic, water-resistant leather, Active Rugged Case repels water, making it perfect for protecting your AirPods from unexpected splashes, sweaty workouts, and any other adventures.

Nomad is making its new Active Rugged Case for AirPods Pro available today in your choice of two colors. Shoppers will be able to choose from black or brown with a $34.95 retail price. Learn more here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Nomad has been cranking out these high-quality accessories for years. We’ve reviewed various cases, bands, and chargers over the years, while generally coming to the consensus each time. What I’m most excited about here is the ability to avoid scratches on my AirPods Pro case.

I’ve own two generations of AirPods now, and in both instances, they’ve proven to be a struggle to keep clean. And that’s from someone that works from home. I can’t imagine the struggle if you go out to work every day or two a public gym regularly. The $35 price tag isn’t too rough and the materials are premium.

Source: Nomad

