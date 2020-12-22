Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Mini Case $6 (45% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront offers its Soft Cloud iPhone 12 Mini Case for $6.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YYTIM9YJ at checkout. Down from its $12 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a soft silicone material, this iPhone 12 Mini case provides ample protection without adding too much bulk. Alongside a microfiber lining on the inside, there’s a raised lip around the front to protect your screen as well as support for wireless charging. ESR’s lineup of iPhone cases are highly-rated overall, but reviews on this particular cover are still coming in.
ESR Soft Cloud Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini Case [Silicone Rubber Case]. Thick enough to give you the protection you need while keeping your phone light. Microfiber lining keeps your phone’s back safe while raised edges protect the screen and camera. Aligns perfectly to your phone with precise cutout and easy to press buttons.
The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches. Wireless charging ready – Thin enough to charge wirelessly with your case on.
