This $26 aluminum stand upgrades your MacBook workstation at 28% off

-
mac accessoriesNulaxy
Reg. $36 $26

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Stand for $25.99 shipped. Typically fetching $36, you’re saving $10 here with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and matching the third-best price to date. Sporting a clean design comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open-backed design. Over 9,995 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to spend just $26 on a desktop upgrade will be hard pressed to find a stand with a similar design for less at Amazon. But for those who can live without the elevated form-factor, this more compact stand at $19 is a great alternative. Not only does it let you pocket some extra savings, but also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,400 customers.

Then check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our Mac accessories guide for some other inspirations to upgrading your setup. Notably, you can still save $50 on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 85W Pro Dock, which has returned to the 2020 all-time low at $300.

Nulaxy Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

MacBook stand works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6’’ for a perfect eye level fixes your posture and help to reduce neck pain back pain and eye strain Creating extra space and to work more ergonomically. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-15 6 inches such as MacBook Air and Pro.

