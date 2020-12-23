Apple Watch SE returns to $250 ahead of Christmas (Save $59)

Walmart currently offers the Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for $249.99 shipped. Usually fetching $309, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and is still one of the first times at this price. Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want the pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Then be sure to check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our Apple guide. We just spotted offers on Apple’s newest iPhones, which can be had for free in some cases with in-store pickup to sweeten the deal. Apple’s AirPods have also returned to $110, as well.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!