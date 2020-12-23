Apple’s newest iPhones make great last-chance gifts: 12 mini or SE FREE, more

With Christmas just two days away, there are a limited number of gift ideas still available that arrive in time. Thankfully, a number of carriers are offering iPhone deals that can be had via local pickup at various retail locations. Headlining is the iPhone 12 mini for FREE when you trade-in an eligible device at T-Mobile. Regularly $699 or more, today’s deal matches our Black Friday mention.

iPhone 12 mini delivers a much anticipated smaller design of Apple’s latest handhelds, featuring a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield that’s said to be “4x stronger” than previous-generation models. It’s all powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and is compatible with the latest MagSafe accessories, as well. Head below for more deals on the latest iPhones.

Other notable iPhone deals:

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. That includes a $50 discount on Apple’s iPad Air and savings on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, AirPods returning to their Black Friday price at $110, and more amongst a host of other deals currently on-going.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

