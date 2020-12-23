FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s newest iPhones make great last-chance gifts: 12 mini or SE FREE, more

-
AppleVerizonAT&TT-Mobile
Reg. $399+ FREE

With Christmas just two days away, there are a limited number of gift ideas still available that arrive in time. Thankfully, a number of carriers are offering iPhone deals that can be had via local pickup at various retail locations. Headlining is the iPhone 12 mini for FREE when you trade-in an eligible device at T-Mobile. Regularly $699 or more, today’s deal matches our Black Friday mention.

iPhone 12 mini delivers a much anticipated smaller design of Apple’s latest handhelds, featuring a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield that’s said to be “4x stronger” than previous-generation models. It’s all powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and is compatible with the latest MagSafe accessories, as well. Head below for more deals on the latest iPhones.

Other notable iPhone deals:

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. That includes a $50 discount on Apple’s iPad Air and savings on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, AirPods returning to their Black Friday price at $110, and more amongst a host of other deals currently on-going.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Verizon

AT&T T-Mobile

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Drop Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to $299 s...
Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110 before Chr...
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with M1 chipset starts...
Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low wit...
Apple launches biggest movie sale of the year from $5, ...
Take $60 from Apple’s latest Mac mini as the entr...
Take $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) at one o...
Show More Comments

Related

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Learn More
Up to 35%

Anker Christmas week sale starts at $13 with deals on iPhone and Android essentials

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station from $17 (20% off), more

$4 Learn More
Reg. $120

Polaroid’s Pop smartphone-enabled instant camera sees 22% price cut to low of $93

$93 Learn More
25% off

DSW’s Boot Flash Sale cuts 25% off Merrell, Sorel, Cole Haan, Columbia, more

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $90

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe for $47 (New low, Reg. $90)

$47 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1: Cuphead, Mega Man, Final Fantasy VII, more

From $1 Learn More
$70 off

Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T cleans your home for 100-minutes at a time, now $70 off

$130 Learn More