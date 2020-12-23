FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alto’s Odyssey, War of Mine, Agent A, ProShot, more

It’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are just days away from Christmas and the App Store is continuing to explode with huge price drops on the best games, productivity suites, and more for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. Just about all of yesterday’s impressive lineup of iOS app deals is still alive and well below, along with lowest price ever on Monster Hunter Stories, but there is a whole lot more to add today. Highlights include Alto’s Odyssey, This War of Mine, Beholder 2, Slayaway Camp, Agent A, ProShot, Money Pro, and many more. Head below for a complete look at all of this year’s best Christmas iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PAKO – Car Chase Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: MudRunner Mobile: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: PAKO 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Crossfighter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2+)

iOS Universal: Awesome Calendar: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WaveStorm: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: GeoShred: $15 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Samorost_2: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Tengami: $3 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pirates Outlaws: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST II: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on Alto’s Odyssey:

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

