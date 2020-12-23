Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $34.99 shipped on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked on the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. This time around, players live out the viking fantasy, leading epic raids on Saxon fortresses across the kingdoms of England. Players will also have to build-up their clan’s settlement with various infrastructure as they build a new home and uncover new secrets of the Assassin’s order. Down below, you’ll find deals on Sonic Mania, Octopath Traveler, The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Axiom Verge, Celeste, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Christmas sale up to 70% off
- NEW Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1
- Xbox Christmas Countdown game sale up to 55% off
- SEGA Genesis Mini $50 (Save 38%)
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox One
- Octopath Traveler $30 (Reg. $60)
- Axiom Verge $8 (Reg. $20)
- Unravel Two $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Cuphead PS4 and Xbox One $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Or $30 physical at Best Buy
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4/Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Cross-Gen and Ultimate Edition from $55 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $15 (Reg. $20)
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Donut County $4 (Reg. $13)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII original Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus New Horizons Screen Cleaning Cloth
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament
New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more
Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library
