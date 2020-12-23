FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $34.99 shipped on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked on the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. This time around, players live out the viking fantasy, leading epic raids on Saxon fortresses across the kingdoms of England. Players will also have to build-up their clan’s settlement with various infrastructure as they build a new home and uncover new secrets of the Assassin’s order. Down below, you’ll find deals on Sonic Mania, Octopath Traveler, The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Axiom Verge, Celeste, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

