We are now tracking a solid price drop on Monster Hunter Stories for iOS. Once a full-on Nintendo 3DS title that sold for $40, the iOS version features the same story line and much of the same content (outside of Nintendo-specific amiibo features, local Network Battles, and StreetPass). Regularly $20 on the App Store, you can now score this highly-rated RPG for just $4.99. We have seen one light price drop since it released back in 2019 with today’s deal being a new all-time low on iOS. Players become riders — “people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters” — and recruit their own creatures to take into battle, all set against an overarching narrative that “begins in a forest near the village of Riders.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 gamers. More details on Monster Hunter Stories below.

The game kicks off as “three young friends — the hero, Lilia, and Cheval — stumble upon a shining egg.” But once their village is attacked by a “monster infected by the Black Blight,” the trio must manage to drive it away before setting out on the rest of the adventure. If you’re a fan of the Monster Hunter series on console, this is great way to take the world and your “monsties” with you on-the-go.

But there is an absolutely gigantic list of discounted iOS games and apps on sale right now for the holidays. Head over to this morning’s roundup for price drops on Final Fantasy games, Chrono Trigger, Kingdom Rush, Kingdom Two Crowns, and much more.

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Last of Us II $30, Crash 4 $30, much more

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there’s a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. Unlike hunters, they raise and live in harmony with monsters, forming inseparable bonds with them using mysterious artifacts known as Kinship Stones. The monsters that form kinships with Riders, known as “Monsties,” possess incredible powers. By becoming a Rider, you too can befriend countless Monsties, riding them as you explore a vast, exciting world. Join the adventure and “Ride On!”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!