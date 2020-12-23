FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Last-minute eBook gifts from $1: Lord of the Rings, Witcher, and much more up to 80% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off Kindle eBooks with deals starting from just $1. All of the titles on tap here are delivered digitally for free and can even be sent to others as last-minute holiday gifts. Below the add to cart button on each listing page, you’ll find a handy “Buy for others” option that let’s you attach a gift note and add as many recipients as you want. We are tracking deals on The Lord of the Rings, and The Witcher 3 book Blood of Elves, among many others. Check out our top picks below. 

Today’s Kindle eBook deals:

You can dig through the rest of today’s discounted eBooks right here for additional deals starting from $1. Just be sure to browse through our December Reading List and grab your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies as well. 

If the books aren’t going to cut it for your holiday festivities, Apple has now launched its biggest movie sale of the year with deals from $5

More on The Lord of the Rings:

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. In ancient times the Rings of Power were crafted by the Elven-smiths, and Sauron, the Dark Lord, forged the One Ring, filling it with his own power so that he could rule all others. But the One Ring was taken from him, and though he sought it throughout Middle-earth, it remained lost to him. After many ages it fell by chance into the hands of the hobbit Bilbo Baggins.

