Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker at a low of $100

-
Reg. $200 $100

Amazon is currently offering the Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Saving you 50% from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is just the second time we’ve seen it at this price and matches the all-time low. Centered a minimalist design that comes in one a four colors, Urbanears Ralis has a water-resistant casing and handle on top so you can take it anywhere. Other notable features like Bluetooth 5.0 support, 20-hours playback, and the ability to pair two devices simultaneously round out the notable specs here. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable alternative to the featured deal is the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 at $70. This portable Bluetooth speaker doesn’t deliver as clean of an overall design as the Ralis noted above, but still still handle your tunes while roaming around the house. Plus, on top of its waterproof design, you’re also looking at a 4.8/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers.

For something even more portable, JBL’s Go 3 Speaker is still on sale for $30 and makes a perfect stocking stuffer. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts available in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, including Sony’s unique Wearable Speaker at $180.

Urbanears Ralis Speaker features:

Stream high-quality audio while on the go with this mist gray Urbanears Ralis portable speaker. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the control buttons on the top panel let you handle playback seamlessly. This Urbanears Ralis portable speaker has a carrying strap for convenient ferrying, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can play music from a distance of up to 30 feet.

