JBL’s RGB Pulse 4 Speaker falls to second-best price yet $180 (Save 28%)

Reg. $250 $180

Amazon offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.95 shipped. Down from the usual $250 going rate, here you’re saving 28% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and matching the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Standing out from your average speaker, JBL Pulse 4 lives up to its name with built-in multicolor ambient lighting that reacts to the tunes it can pump out from the 360-degree internal driver system. The speaker is also backed by an IPX7 waterproof build that can go 12-hours before needing to be recharged. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 990 customers. Head below for more.

To make out for even less, going with Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a great alternative to the lead deal with its RGB light ring at the bottom. You’ll also still enjoy 360-degree audio playback as well as the same IPX7 water-resistant design, but at a more affordable $43 price tag. Plus, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers to complete the package.

But if the lighting effects on either of the aforementioned options isn’t going to cut it, our portable Bluetooth speaker guide is filled with some alternatives right now. The Urbanears Ralis Speaker is still marked down to an Amazon all-time low at $100, saving you 50% in the process.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

